8 suspects arrested as part of investigation into international drug trafficking.

A total of 11 properties were searched in Elsene (Brussels), Liège, Ans, Grâce-Hollogne (Liège Province) and Antwerp. The investigation that is being led by an Examining Magistrate in Liège has been ongoing for several years. The Federal Prosecutor's Office says that those detained have suspected links to the Italian Mafia.

In 2015, the Italian Guardia di Finanza launched “Operation Gentleman”. This led to the arrest of 33 members of a mafia clan in the city of Catanzaro.

The Federal Judicial Authorities told journalists that "The Italian investigation revealed an extensive trade in drugs, including cocaine, from South America. The head of the clan was arrested in Frankfurt after he had been on the run for three years." During those three years the man allegedly built a new logistics base in Germany in order to coordinate the trade in drugs between Belgium to southern Italy.