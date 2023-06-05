Belgium to demand an explanation from Ukraine after Belgian arms possibly used in an attack inside Russia

There has been unrest and violence in the Russian province of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, for several weeks now. Towns and villages have come under attack from artillery and drones. Russian anti-Kremlin militias operating from Ukraine are said to be behind the attacks.

According to the American newspaper The Washington Post Belgian arms are among the weapons that are being used in the attacks. The Washington Post bases its assertion on photographs of attacks in the Belgorod region.

The newspaper says that weapons that are being used by the militias are automatic rifles made Belgian arms manufacturer FN Herstal in Liège Province.

Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine may only be used inside Ukraine to defend the country against Russian invasion. In a response to the Washington Post’s article, the Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) said that it is explicitly stated in documents that are included with every weapons delivery that they may only be used to defend Ukraine and that the weapons may only be used by the Ukraine’s regular army.

Ms Dedonder and the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal) will ask the Ukrainian authorities for an explanation about Belgian weapons allegedly having been used by militias in attacks inside Russian.