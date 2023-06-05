Royal Antwerp FC League Champions for the first time in 66 years
To say that the final day of play in this season’s First Division Champion’s play-off was nail-biting is an understatement. No fewer than three clubs were in with a chance of becoming the 2022-2023 Belgium First Division Champions.
Events on Sunday evening took more twists and turns than a Brazilian telenovela with at various stages of the two matches all three possible candidates all being virtual champions.
However, a goal by the former Spurs and Belgian international right back Toby Alderwiereld in the 4th minute of injury time saw Antwerp draw level against KRC Genk. With the other title candidate Union Saint-Gilloise having been beaten 1-3 by Club Brugge, Antwerp finish the season on 47 points, one point more than KRC Genk and Union.
Disappointment for Union
Optimism and hope turned to disappointment for Union Saint-Gilloise. The Brussels Club was beaten 1-3 at home by Club Brugge. After a goalless first half, Union led for most of the second half after a Simon Adringa goal on 46 minutes. However, Shion Homma put Club Brugge level on 89 minutes and goals from Noa Lang in the third and Cisse Sandra in the tenth minute of injury time saw Union’s title dreams melt away in the sun. Union finish the season third and have qualified for the qualifying stage of next season’s UEFA Europa League.
KRC Genk’s hopes dashed injury time
After 90 minutes of play KRC Genk were virtual Champions. However, a spectacular turn of events saw Antwerp draw level. Arokodare put KRC Genk ahead on the stroke of halftime. Kerk put Antwerp level on 58 minutes. However, a 75th minute goal from Heynen meant that Genk seemed to be heading for their 5th Belgian league title.
However, a fantastic strike from Toby Alderweireld after 4 minutes of injury time was enough to ensure that “The Great Old” took their first league title since 1957. Antwerp have qualified for the group stage of next season’s Champions League. KRC Genk finished second in the league and will participate in the qualifying stage of next season’s Champion League.