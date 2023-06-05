Royal Antwerp FC League Champions for the first time in 66 years

Events on Sunday evening took more twists and turns than a Brazilian telenovela with at various stages of the two matches all three possible candidates all being virtual champions.

However, a goal by the former Spurs and Belgian international right back Toby Alderwiereld in the 4th minute of injury time saw Antwerp draw level against KRC Genk. With the other title candidate Union Saint-Gilloise having been beaten 1-3 by Club Brugge, Antwerp finish the season on 47 points, one point more than KRC Genk and Union.