Sun, sun and more sun with temperature to top 30°C at the end of the week

Monday night will be clear, although there could be some cloud in coastal areas as we approach Tuesday morning. Minimum temperatures will fall to 6°C on the High Fens and 14°C elsewhere.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry. There will be some high cloud in inland areas during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 17°C at the coast and between 21°C and 26°C in inland areas. Winds will be moderate in inland areas and moderate to strong at the coast.

Wednesday will start off sunny, but cloud will gather during the afternoon. In the late afternoon and evening there is a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the east of Liège Province. Maximum temperatures will reach 17°C at the coast and 24°C or 25°C in inland areas. Winds will be quite strong in coastal areas on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday maximum temperatures will vary between 17°C at the coast and 26°C inland. During the days that follow temperatures will rise further.

On Friday the maximum temperature will be between 25°C and 30°C, while on Saturday we can expect maximum temperatures of between 26°C and 31°C.