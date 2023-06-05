Video: At least 5 cubs born to Limburg wolf couple

The footage was shot by a nature camera at Hechtel-Eksel. Four of the litter of at least 5 wolves are visible on the film.

This is the 4th litter born to Noëlla and August. Last year's litter, the so-called “yearlings” can no longer be seen on footage shot by nature cameras in the north of Limburg Province.

They have probably left the area. Last year 9 cubs were born to Noëlla and August. However, some of them have since been run over and killed.