Video: At least 5 cubs born to Limburg wolf couple
This year at least 5 cubs have been born to the wolf couple that nature lovers have called August and Noëlle. The wolves live in a densely forested area in the north of Limburg Province. New footage released by the Flemish Nature and Woodland Institute shows this year's wolf cubs for the first time.
The footage was shot by a nature camera at Hechtel-Eksel. Four of the litter of at least 5 wolves are visible on the film.
This is the 4th litter born to Noëlla and August. Last year's litter, the so-called “yearlings” can no longer be seen on footage shot by nature cameras in the north of Limburg Province.
They have probably left the area. Last year 9 cubs were born to Noëlla and August. However, some of them have since been run over and killed.