“Metro line 3 without northern section unfeasible”

The second northern section runs from the North Station via Schaarbeek to Bordet on the border of Evere and Haren (City of Brussels). New tunnels need to be dug, new stations need to be built making this the most expensive part of the project. Completion was initially planned from 2025, but is now delayed till 2030.

The Brussels local transport company MIVB says work on the southern section is progressing apace. But construction is complicated by the need for a new 120-metre-long tunnel to accommodate the new Toots Thielemans station. Here the ground is swampy and there are fears of subsidence and stability issues.

Rising costs have reenforced calls for the northern section to be axed. The Brussels government will have the final say and has had to ask the federal government for extra cash to complete the project as planned.