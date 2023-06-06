Flemish liberals want to give English a place in Brussels’ town halls

Currently local officials are only legally obliged to communicate with the public in the two official languages in Brussels: French and Dutch (although some do have issues regarding their competence in the latter).

Under the proposalsa that were approved at a party conference at the weekend, newcomers that are unable to communicate in one of our capital’s official languages would be able to get their official business done speaking English. However, Mr Gatz told VRT Radio 1 that the documents they would be issued with would still be in either French or Dutch. He went on to say that doing this is simply updating the rules on language use to adapt them the modern-day Brussels that he said “is more cosmopolitan than New York”.

The party is also in favour for voting rights for EU citizens at regional elections.