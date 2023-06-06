Gateway²Britain platform to promote trade with the UK

In the years prior to Brexit the UK was Flanders 4th biggest trading partner. In the transport and logistics sector 60% of exports went to the UK. A hugh increase in paperwork, customs formalities, etc have made it much more difficult to trade with our neighbours across the Channel. The Gateway²Britain digital platform, the first version of which should be up and running before the end of the year should make life easier for business wishing to trade with Britain.

The results of a preparatory study carried out by the consultancy Deloitte were positive and now the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Flemish Institute for Logistics (VIL) will get to work constructing the platform and the physical service points for its use.