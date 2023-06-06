Gateway²Britain platform to promote trade with the UK
The Flemish and Federal Governments have joined forces to launch a new platform that provides companies in our region and in the rest of Belgium with help and support if they wish to trade with the UK. Since Brexit the volume of trade between Belgium and the UK has shrunk. The Gateway²Britain platform announced by the Flemish Economy Minister Jo Brouns (Christian democrat) and his party colleague, the Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peterghem aims to turn the tide.
In the years prior to Brexit the UK was Flanders 4th biggest trading partner. In the transport and logistics sector 60% of exports went to the UK. A hugh increase in paperwork, customs formalities, etc have made it much more difficult to trade with our neighbours across the Channel. The Gateway²Britain digital platform, the first version of which should be up and running before the end of the year should make life easier for business wishing to trade with Britain.
The results of a preparatory study carried out by the consultancy Deloitte were positive and now the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Flemish Institute for Logistics (VIL) will get to work constructing the platform and the physical service points for its use.
Flanders' biggest non-EU trading partner
After a shaky start post-Brexit. Trade between Flanders and the UK is back on the rails again. The United Kingdom is Flanders' biggest non-EU trading partner. However, Brexit is still making life difficult for Flemish companies due to complex procedures and red tape.
It is hoped that Gateway²Britain will simplify things and make it easier for companies from Flanders and the rest of Belgium to trade with the UK.
Gateway²Britain is receiving funding from the European Union. Agencies such as the Belgian Customs and the Flemish Institute for Innovation and Enterprise are assisting in the platform’s development and roll out.