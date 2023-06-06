Have you seen Brussels’ ghost metro station?

When it was built, the Brussels metro network was a very ambitious project heavily dosed with optimism. When constructing the new tunnels and stations, the architects kept in mind that other possible metro lines might be built in the future. That’s why, in many cases, preparatory works was already carried out in many places, work for lines that were never constructed.

Under the Sint-Guido metro station in Anderlecht, for example, there is an entire floor that was envisaged for an additional metro line that has not yet been built and for which for the time being there are still no plans. It represents just under 300 square metres of space that has been built but is not in use. This is one of the smaller examples on our list.

Below the Louiza metro station there is a much larger space that was actually supposed to become a fully-fledged additional station. At one time, the plan was to run the tram service that currently operates in Louizalaan above ground underground, but the then owners of the upmarket boutiques that line this avenue were none too keen. In the meantime, however, part of this space has been used by the underground car park under the Poelaertplein. Even so, more than 3,000 square metres still stand empty.

There were similar plans at South Station. Trams on lines 81 and 82, which now still run through the so-called “Covered Street”, were to operate underground. The plans were very real until a few years ago but have since been shelved. The station, with two platforms in very rough shape, has nevertheless been completed.