Off-duty police officers in mass-brawl during teambuilding day in the Ardennes

Both newspapers report that last Thursday (1 June) 15 police officers from the Brussels West Police Service went to the river Lesse, near Namur to go kayaking. During their excursion the officers had reportedly drunk rather a lot. Tempers boiled over when some of the female officers in the group were harassed by a group of around 40 youths all of whom reportedly came from the same school in Brussels. The situation degenerated into a mass-brawl.

There was reportedly a second fight after a drunken police woman provoked the youths. Nine of the 15 police officers at the teambuilding were injured. Four of them required hospital treatment for broken bones and are currently unable to work.

‘Het Nieuwsblad’ reports that the officers involved in last Thursday’s incident are from the Brussels West Local Police Service’s 1st Intervention Brigade, the same brigade that organised an illegal raclette party during lockdown.