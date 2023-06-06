Bakers reproduce Ensor with 19,000 éclairs
Members of the public unable to resist a delicious éclair were advised to steer clear of the Royal Museum of Fines Arts in Antwerp last weekend until this new work of art had been created. Six Flemish bakers had set themselves the challenge to produce a reproduction of “The Intrigue”, a painting by the Ostend artist James Baron Ensor.
The creation of this new, tasty work of art was an attempt to generate interest in the forthcoming “Week of the Éclair” that is being held from 17 to 25 June, but also to draw attention to the dreadful shortage of bakers. The profession currently features on the occupation shortage list. “We want to show people what a marvellous profession the job of a baker is” says Antwerpian Eddy Tittelboom. “We had thought of creating the longest éclair in the world, but then we set our mind on Ensor!”
“James Ensor is being celebrated next year. It’s the 75th anniversary of his death. The Antwerp Fine Arts Museum also boats numerous works by the Ostender. It was an easy choice to make!”
It was quite a challenge to reproduce the painting using éclairs. All six bakers involved had been preparing for this for a year now.
“There are éclairs in eighteen different colours” says daughter Axelle Tittelboom. “The art academy helped us to create a colour chart of the painting using rectangles and numbers. One team was busy creating the right colour éclairs, while a second team put the right éclair in place! The result was an Ensor!”
People flocked from Antwerp and beyond to admire the result. “Marvellous” said one visitor. “We also checked out the actual painting in the museum”.
Once the necessary snaps had been taken, the éclairs were sold to the general public: two for 5 euros. The money raised is going to the children’s cancer charity Kick Cancer.
The baker’s profession has featured on the occupation shortage list since 2021. “It’s hard work” says Eddy. “You have to get up early and work every weekend. But it’s very rewarding and it’s great to see how what you make makes customers so happy”.
Axelle intends to run her parents bakery when they retire: “It’s much more than baking loaves and buns. We are valued by some many people. You create a simple moment of happiness. I love that!”