Bakers reproduce Ensor with 19,000 éclairs

It was quite a challenge to reproduce the painting using éclairs. All six bakers involved had been preparing for this for a year now.

“There are éclairs in eighteen different colours” says daughter Axelle Tittelboom. “The art academy helped us to create a colour chart of the painting using rectangles and numbers. One team was busy creating the right colour éclairs, while a second team put the right éclair in place! The result was an Ensor!”

People flocked from Antwerp and beyond to admire the result. “Marvellous” said one visitor. “We also checked out the actual painting in the museum”.

Once the necessary snaps had been taken, the éclairs were sold to the general public: two for 5 euros. The money raised is going to the children’s cancer charity Kick Cancer.

The baker’s profession has featured on the occupation shortage list since 2021. “It’s hard work” says Eddy. “You have to get up early and work every weekend. But it’s very rewarding and it’s great to see how what you make makes customers so happy”.

Axelle intends to run her parents bakery when they retire: “It’s much more than baking loaves and buns. We are valued by some many people. You create a simple moment of happiness. I love that!”