Police detain three youths after 16-year-old boy was shot outside a school in Wetteren

The incident happened on Monday afternoon as the boy was walking to the moped park at the Mariagaard Secondary school in Wetteren. The school’s Head Marinka Marinus told VRT News that “We are very shocked. The shot came from a passing car that drove from the roundabout and was heading towards Wetteren”.

A pellet fired from the air gun hit a 16-year-old boy on his cheek. The boy’s parents say that his wounds are superficial. The police have opened an investigation and have detained three youths.

Police Commissioner Paul De Jaeger told VRT News that “Initially the circumstances weren’t very clear, but thanks to information from the boy’s father we were able to identify three youths. They were all in the passing car. They have been detained and will be questioned. Which of the three fired the shot is still not clear”.