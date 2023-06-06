Referendum on affordable housing to held in Ghent

Unlike the rest of us, the people of Ghent will not have to wait until June next year to go to the polls. A referendum will be held there in October. The subject of the referendum will be affordable housing. The action group "Te Duur” (Too Expensive) has succeeded in collecting enough signatures to force a plebiscite.

The Ghent City Council must now make preparations to organise a referendum. "Te Duur” collected 36,000 signatures. At least 27,000 of these were from Ghent residents that are entitled to vote. The city has stopped counting because the required number has been reached.

In Flanders a local authority is obliged to organise a referendum if 10% of those eligable to vote requests one.