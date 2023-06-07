As gas prices continue to fall is it now the time to review your energy contract?

If you have a fixed rate gas supply contract, it is best to check first when the contact was concluded.

"Did you sign the contract between July and December 2022? If this is the case you will be paying way too much. Hardly any fixed rate contracts were offered during this period and gas prices were extremely high." Both variable and fixed rate contracts are currently cheaper. So be sure to compare your options.

“If you signed up between April 2022 and July 2022, you are in something of a gray area. It was then that prices started to rise. So be sure to check the rate stated in your contract and compare it with the current gas prices.”

Many customers signed a fixed rate contract before energy prices skyrocketed last year. "If you signed a fixed rate contract between the beginning of 2021 and the first months of 2022 should definitely not change, because there is a very good chance that you are getting your gas at a good price”.