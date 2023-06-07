New English-language secondary school in Ghent

From next school year, children of expats and international researchers will be able to follow secondary education in English at the 'International School of Ghent'. The offer is unique in the wider area, though English-language secondary schools already exist in Antwerp and Brussels.

Since 2012 the ISG has been offering primary education in English with some 80 pupils now registered. "We follow an internationally approved curriculum," says Arline Martens. She is the coordinator of the new department. "Expats move about very often. On average a pupil will stay for around two years. English education allows them to get a similar education wherever they are."

Martens stresses the importance of the expansion for East and West Flanders. "When choosing a new place of residence international workers take into account the availability of English-language education for their children. Until now, this was only available further afield. We now hope to attract more people."

Employers' association VOKA endorses the importance of the international school. "It is an underestimated factor in attracting international talent" it says.

Not cheap

The new courses are certainly not cheap. "We charge almost 20,000 euros a year, but pupils do get a lot in return," Martens stresses. The curriculum is divided into eight learning areas; it does not follow the Flemish curriculum. "We have small groups; the teachers do in-job training and there is a strict international inspection." The secondary department will be on the same campus as the primary school. "It is difficult to estimate whether we will attract many people, but I can imagine that expats working in Antwerp or Brussels would also prefer to come and live in the nicer and quieter cities of East and West Flanders."

International talent

Academia stresses that the initiative is necessary to remain in the game internationally. Mieke Van Herreweghe is vice-rector of Ghent University and president of the ISG. "It is very important for Ghent University to continue to attract talent," she says. “The children of international researchers and staff can attend the ISG. At the same time, UGent is also working with the school to prepare children of staff for a longer stay abroad.”

Relieved parents

Parents who already rely on ISG's English-language primary education are elated that there will now be an expansion. "As an expat, finding a good school is a huge challenge. We are extremely happy to have come across the ISG. Since our children have been there, we have become part of an international community of expat parents. It has made our lives much easier," say Ecuadorian Gustavo Prieto and Ukrainian Alina Cherviatsova.