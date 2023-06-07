Protestant and Orthodox churches, new mosques enjoy official recognition

For the first time in seven years, the Flemish government has recognised several new local faith communities. Today, two Protestant churches, two Orthodox churches, and two mosques received recognition. Conditions apply to guarantee : no foreign interference. For the faith communities, this recognition is important, for their standing in the community but also financially, for example for the funding of renovations. In total, some 1,700 religious communities are now recognised in Flanders; the government spends some 80 million euros a year on these communities.