Baby dies of hyperthermia after being forgotten in car at Charleroi hospital

More details have now emerged. The baby, aged six months, died of hyperthermia. “It’s a real tragedy” prosecutor Vincent Fiasse told a news conference this morning. “The mother, who works at the hospital, was supposed to take the baby to day care in the morning, but when in the afternoon the father turned up to collect the baby at the creche it was nowhere to be found. The husband then called his wife, who rushed to the hospital car park”.

Emergency services had been dispatched to the scene but could only confirm the child had died.

“The baby died of overheating after being left in the car all day. No post-mortem is being carried because the cause of death is clear. No signs of violence are visible and the baby was well-cared for”.