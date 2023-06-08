Belgium sends 200,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Ukrainian flood victims

B-FAST is the rapid intervention team of the Belgian government. It provides emergency aid during disasters abroad, at the request of foreign governments, providing an armed conflict is absent and when the foreign country is no longer capable itself to organise adequate aid.

This morning Belgian international development minister Caroline Gennez (Flemish socialist) pledged to examine whether B-FAST could be sent.

A B-FAST spokesman has confirmed to VRT Ukraine’s request for assistance following the breach in the dam. Ukraine needs high-capacity water pumps. Such pumps were earlier provided to Italy and Pakistan during flooding. “But B-FAST cannot be deployed” said its spokesman on Thursday morning “given the armed conflict in Ukraine”.

A Belgian team would be required to instal and operate the pumps. “In 2013 legislation was introduced banning the dispatch of B-FAST teams to war zones. The Kherson region is being bombed and mines have been laid. B-FAST cannot be deployed there”.

Belgium is sending an aid package worth 200,000 euros.