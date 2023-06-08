Eight premises raided in Antwerp, one arrest as Sky ECC investigation gathers pace
Antwerp Federal Judicial Police on Tuesday raided eight premises in the northern port city making one arrest as part of the Sky ECC investigation. Hacking into messages on encrypted Sky ECC phones, investigators managed to track down a criminal organisation that allegedly imported 1,000 kilograms of cocaine through the port of Antwerp and via the Netherlands.
The examining judge ordered eight raids in the City of Antwerp, Berchem and Borgerhout. Special units raided the headquarters of the outfit in Borgerhout on Tuesday. They encountered three individuals, a 27-year-old Dutchman and two men from Berchem and Hoboken aged 28 and 29. The 27-year-old Dutchman was arrested.
The HQ based in a warehouse turned out to be luxuriously furnished with a fully equipped gym on the ground floor and a spacious flat that included a jacuzzi on the first floor. During the search, police found 42 kilograms of cocaine, two small arms and 12,000 euros in cash. A vehicle with hidden spaces was also seized. The investigation is ongoing.