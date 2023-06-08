Heatwave on the way

The Met Office speaks of a heat wave when the maximum temperature in Ukkel reaches at least 25 degrees for at least five consecutive days, with 30 degrees being recorded on at least three days. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, thermometers in our country are likely to reach these high temperatures. A heat wave will then be a reality.

Heatwave

The warm temperatures are the result of an area of high-pressure moving from the Norwegian Sea to Finland. As a result, last week we enjoyed sunny days with temperatures above 20 degrees inland. Over the weekend, we add a few more degrees, edging 30 degrees in the centre. On the coast, it remains a bit cooler, up to around 24 degrees. The influx of unstable air will bring more cloud, with a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.

Heat and heat action plan

With temperatures soaring, the federal ozone and heat action plan and the Flemish heat action plan are also activated. We are currently in the warning phase. Each region has its heat action plan and is responsible for its implementation.

The authorities have also drawn up a federal ozone and heat action plan with thresholds for both temperature and ozone. The aim of this plan is to prevent negative effects of ozone and heat on people's health, especially on the most vulnerable. These people should avoid prolonged sun exposure, especially during midday when the sun is strongest.

The Flemish Heat Action Plan outlines how and when vulnerable target groups - and professionals working with them - should be informed and warned before and during heat periods.