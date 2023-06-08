Justice minister to discuss Sanda Dia case with Leuven students

Last month the Antwerp court of appeal passed sentence on 18 members of the former student fraternity Reuzegom. The 18 were all actively involved in a hazing ceremony in which a fellow student died. Sanda Dia was a 20-year-old student at Leuven University (KU Leuven). In late 2018 he died after the hazing ritual organised by the now defunct Reuzegom student fraternity. The 18 defendants were acquitted on charges of administering harmful substances and criminal negligence, but found guilty of accidental killing, degrading treatment and breaches of animal welfare legislation. The court sentenced them to between 200- and 300-hours of community service. They were also issued with 400-euro fines and ordered to pay compensation to the family of the student that lost his life, Sanda Dia.

Students have already staged protests from in Leuven and Brussels. The minister now wants to engage in talks with any student who feels the need. Writing yesterday the justice minister announced his intention on social media.

"The death of Sanda Dia and the Reuzegom trial have stirred up a lot of emotions. There is a lot of outrage and grief. Young people and students are left with questions and criticism. Justice should not be deaf to that. That is why tomorrow evening in Leuven, the justice department will engage in conversation with any student who feels the need to do so, not to give a one-sided speech, but to listen and answer questions."

The debate takes place at the Alma 2 student restaurant in Leuven at 7pm tonight.

"KU Leuven is happy to make the space available," says spokesperson Sigrid Somers. "The initiative comes from the ministry; they contacted us for this debate."

Whether KU Leuven rector Luc Sels will also be present at the debate is not clear for now.

The verdict in the trial linked to Sanda Dia's death provoked a lot of reactions in recent weeks. There were protests in Leuven, Antwerp and Brussels. People in the Netherlands also protested. "Everyone is welcome," says Van Quickenborne. "I realise this is not obvious during the study period ahead of the exams, but hopefully you will still find the time to drop by. Please disseminate this invitation among your fellow students."