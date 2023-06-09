8 years for Dutchman that attacked young swimmers with a machete at a Limburg ice cream parlour

The attack happened last year at an ice cream parlour along the Albert Canal at Kanne, a village in the southeast of Limburg Province not far from the Dutch border. The man's family wanted to buy an ice cream at the parlour but became irritated by three Germans that were swimming in the canal. Two of the Germans were swimming naked. The third German was wearing trunks. He was subjected to homophobic verbal abuse. The family demanded that the Germans got dressed.

The German did what was asked of him, but the family continued to verbally abuse him. He made a gesture towards them at which the mother of the family hit the young man with her keys. The other family members got involved in the fight after they had seen the woman hit the young man at the water’s edge.