8 years for Dutchman that attacked young swimmers with a machete at a Limburg ice cream parlour
A Dutchman that attacked a group of young German swimmers at an ice cream parlour at Kanne in Limburg Province has been given an 8-year prison sentence. Four members of the man’s family have also been given custodial sentences. The man and his family have also been ordered to pay a total of 7,300 euro in damages to their victims.
The attack happened last year at an ice cream parlour along the Albert Canal at Kanne, a village in the southeast of Limburg Province not far from the Dutch border. The man's family wanted to buy an ice cream at the parlour but became irritated by three Germans that were swimming in the canal. Two of the Germans were swimming naked. The third German was wearing trunks. He was subjected to homophobic verbal abuse. The family demanded that the Germans got dressed.
The German did what was asked of him, but the family continued to verbally abuse him. He made a gesture towards them at which the mother of the family hit the young man with her keys. The other family members got involved in the fight after they had seen the woman hit the young man at the water’s edge.
Hammer and machete
The woman then called her Dutch boyfriend claiming that she had been hit in the stomach. The boyfriend was deeply concerned, not least because the woman had just found out that she was pregnant. He rushed to the ice cream parlour. On his arrival he attacked the Germans with a hammer and a machete. One of the young men was cut three times, on his shoulder and on his face. After the attack the family fled. The police were soon at the scene.
The man has now been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment for the attack. The four other family members have also been given custodial sentences and fines of up to 1,600 euro. The family must also pay a total of 7,300 euro in compensation.