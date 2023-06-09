Alcohol lock for footballer that crashed car into sports hall

OHL’s CEO Peter Willems told VRT News “The accident set us thinking. We read the fierce criticism in the press, including criticism from VIAS. Instead of giving them a surly answer, we have reached out to them. We are now going to work together to provide an inspiration to our players, but also to players elsewhere. They will be given an annual course on alcohol, speed and distraction in traffic."

VIAS’ Karin Genoe says that "Young football players are over-represented in the accident statistics. These accidents are often reported on in the media. Football players are of course also looked up to, the set an exemple. That is why we want the number of accidents involving football players to fall and why we welcome this initiative. From a negative incident, Sofiane's accident, has come a positive project that shows that they care for their players, staff and supporters."