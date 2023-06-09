Flemish Heat Action Plan activated as temperatures are forecast to top 30°C this weekend
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts temperatures of around 30°C during the forthcoming weekend. With heatwave conditions predicted for the next few days, both the Federal Ozone and Heat Plan and the Flemish Heat Action Plan are already in force. The elderly, children and those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the ill-effects of excess heat are advised to take precautions.
KMI’s definition of a national heatwave is when the temperature at its Ukkel (Brussels) weather centre top 25°C on at least 5 consecutive days, with temperatures of 30°C having been reached on at least 3 days. If the forecasts are correct temperatures should top 30°C today (Friday), tomorrow (Saturday) and on Monday. Sunday will be a little cooler with Thunderstorms forecast for many areas.
Heatwave
The warm temperatures are the result of an area of high pressure moving from the Norwegian Sea to Finland. During the past week we have enjoyed sunny days with temperatures above 25°C in inland areas. During the coming days temperatures will rise still further to around 30°C in inland areas. Unstable air will bring with it cloud with a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.
Heat and ozone action plans
With temperatures rising, the measures contained in both the Federal Ozone and Heat plan and the Flemish Heat Action Plan are currently in force. Both plans provide the public with advice on how to protect themselves from the sun and the heat. On Friday the initial “warning phase” of the plans was in force.
The federal authorities’ Ozone and Heat plan contains a series of heat and ozone thresholds and is activated if these are exceeded. Ozone is a pollutant that accumulates in the atmosphere during periods of intense sunshine accompanied by little wind and little precipitation. The Ozone and Heat Plan aims to prevent negative effects of ozone and heat on human health, particularly among vulnerable groups. It is best to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during the afternoon when the sun is strongest.
High ozone concentrations are expected during the coming days. However, it is not expected that they will exceed the European threshold of 180 microgrammes/m.
The Flemish Heat Action Plan outlines how and when vulnerable groups and professionals who work with these groups should be warned and given advice during periods of hot weather. The Flemish Health and Welfare Department sends out emails to a list of organisations that work with vulnerable group. These include municipal authorities, residential care centres, GPs, those involved in childcare and youth work. The are reminded that they need to be on the alert and are sent tips on measures to counter the heat.
Tips to help you stay cool
· Drink plenty of (non-alcoholic) drinks
· Wear loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing. Cover your head and wear sunglasses.
· The morning and the evening are cooler than the afternoon.
· Avoid heavy physical exertion around noon as the sun is at its strongest then.
· Look for a cool place to sit and stay in the shade as much as possible.
· Keep close tabs and the health of elderly people, children, and babies.
· Call the emmergency services if you have become ill from the sun.
· Smear yourself with suncream at regular intervals.
· Never leave another person or a pet behind in your car with the windows shut.