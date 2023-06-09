Flemish Heat Action Plan activated as temperatures are forecast to top 30°C this weekend

With temperatures rising, the measures contained in both the Federal Ozone and Heat plan and the Flemish Heat Action Plan are currently in force. Both plans provide the public with advice on how to protect themselves from the sun and the heat. On Friday the initial “warning phase” of the plans was in force.

The federal authorities’ Ozone and Heat plan contains a series of heat and ozone thresholds and is activated if these are exceeded. Ozone is a pollutant that accumulates in the atmosphere during periods of intense sunshine accompanied by little wind and little precipitation. The Ozone and Heat Plan aims to prevent negative effects of ozone and heat on human health, particularly among vulnerable groups. It is best to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during the afternoon when the sun is strongest.

High ozone concentrations are expected during the coming days. However, it is not expected that they will exceed the European threshold of 180 microgrammes/m.

The Flemish Heat Action Plan outlines how and when vulnerable groups and professionals who work with these groups should be warned and given advice during periods of hot weather. The Flemish Health and Welfare Department sends out emails to a list of organisations that work with vulnerable group. These include municipal authorities, residential care centres, GPs, those involved in childcare and youth work. The are reminded that they need to be on the alert and are sent tips on measures to counter the heat.