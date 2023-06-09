Lifeguards warn of cool seawater temperatures

After a month of cold northerly winds, tropical temperatures are now also expected at the Flemish coast this weekend. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected at our region’s coastal resorts. However, those visiting the beach should exercise the necessary caution. IKWV’s An Beun told journalists that sea water temperatures are currently just 15°C. "That's around the lower limit for swimming in the sea. I think the water is more suitable for a quick dip than for a long swim."

The Head Lifeguard at Blankenberge Tom Cocle says that "After weeks of cold winds from the north and northeast, warmer air is now expected from the east. As a result of this there will be less so-called windchill when you get out of the water. Windchill is the cooling of the body by the cold wind."

Not all lifeguard posts along the Flemish coast are currently manned. There are no lifeguards yet at Middelkerke, Bredene and Zeebrugge. At all other coastal resorts at least one lifeguard post is manned.

An Beun is keen to stress that "If you really want to swim in the sea, we recommend that you do so in an area where there are lifeguards”.

Parents are advised to keep a close eye on their children and to put an identity braclet on them she that they can easily be reunited with their family if they get lost.