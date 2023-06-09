Three people hospitalised after e-scooter battery explodes inside flat
The Brussels Fire Service says that a fire that raged at a block of flats in the city’s North District on Wednesday night was caused by the battery of an electric scooter that exploded inside one of the flats. Three people required hospital treatment for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze.
The explosion inside the 10th-floor flat happened at around 10:30pm on Wednesday evening.
The Brussels Fire Service spokesman Walter Derieuw told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "The window of the living room was shattered and fragments of the battery were scattered everywhere. The fire that was triggered by the explosion was soon extinguished, but three residents of the flat were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Several residents of the building were evacuated from their homes by the emergency services."
Not the first incident of this kind
The Brussels Fire Service says that batteries including those used to power electric scooters have already caused several fires, some of which fatal, in the city in recent years. The Fire Service offers a number of tips for the safe charging of batteries in the home.
"Follow the manufacturer's instructions, and only use the original charger that came with the device and only buy accessories made by reputable manufacturers."
In addition to this, it is important to let the devices cool down completely after prolonged or intensive use. Always place the battery near a smoke detector, in a fireproof area and away from flammable materials.
"Do not place the battery in direct sunlight or on top of a heater. Place it in a dry place where the temperature is stable”.
"Don't leave your electric bike in the blazing sun for a long time either. Supervise while charging, and remove the plug from the socket once the battery is full."
"Charging at night inside a house or flat is strongly discouraged. If you have been involved in a collision with the scooter or the electric bicycle or you have dropped the battery you should get it checked by an expert”, Mr Derieuw said.