Three people hospitalised after e-scooter battery explodes inside flat

The Brussels Fire Service says that batteries including those used to power electric scooters have already caused several fires, some of which fatal, in the city in recent years. The Fire Service offers a number of tips for the safe charging of batteries in the home.

"Follow the manufacturer's instructions, and only use the original charger that came with the device and only buy accessories made by reputable manufacturers."

In addition to this, it is important to let the devices cool down completely after prolonged or intensive use. Always place the battery near a smoke detector, in a fireproof area and away from flammable materials.

"Do not place the battery in direct sunlight or on top of a heater. Place it in a dry place where the temperature is stable”.

"Don't leave your electric bike in the blazing sun for a long time either. Supervise while charging, and remove the plug from the socket once the battery is full."

"Charging at night inside a house or flat is strongly discouraged. If you have been involved in a collision with the scooter or the electric bicycle or you have dropped the battery you should get it checked by an expert”, Mr Derieuw said.