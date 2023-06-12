Life guards resuscitate baby after birth on De Panne beach

The life guards were alerted by a woman, who told them her daughter had just given birth in the public toilets. The baby was born prematurely and showed no sign of life. A life guard immediately started to resuscitate the baby. The baby was then taken to hospital and is said to be stable.

The remarkable intervention by the life guards left quite an impression. "We will process the emotions together," said deputy chief life guard Filip Jongbloet. "I have to make sure that my men, all aged between 18 and 26, come through this experience well. It is not natural for a life guard suddenly to have to resuscitate a premature baby. We learn it on the course, but in practice it is far from obvious. I am proud of my team."