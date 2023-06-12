Man shot by special police forces after siege, police dog stabbed

The siege started around 8 PM last night. The father had fortunately managed to flee the scene. Police cordoned off the street and special police units were called in.

Police dog stabbed

The situation was tense for many hours and after negotiations led to nothing around 3AM the police decided to send in a police dog. After the man attacked the dog with a knife, the special units forced their way into the house. When the man also attacked officers, he was shot and was then taken to hospital suffering injuries. Nothing is known about his current condition. The police dog was taken away injured and treated by a vet. The animal is now out of danger.

Not the first time

The man had also caused problems a year and a half ago after he entered his father's house against his father’s wishes. He was overpowered and later convicted of drug offences. The man was only released from jail two months ago.