Pavement chalk world championships triggered by neighbours’ dispute brings crowds of children to the streets

The pavement chalk drawing world championships took place in Aalst last weekend. The event was staged after police received a call from a resident complaining about the neighbour’s children, who made pavement chalk drawings in front of his door. Aalst mayor Christoph D'Haese (CD&V) let it be known that there is no place for this kind of sour approach to life in Aalst (East Flanders): "Long live playing children and their pavement chalk", he said.