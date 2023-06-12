Pavement chalk world championships triggered by neighbours’ dispute brings crowds of children to the streets
The pavement chalk drawing world championships took place in Aalst last weekend. The event was staged after police received a call from a resident complaining about the neighbour’s children, who made pavement chalk drawings in front of his door. Aalst mayor Christoph D'Haese (CD&V) let it be known that there is no place for this kind of sour approach to life in Aalst (East Flanders): "Long live playing children and their pavement chalk", he said.
Last Wednesday, an Aalst resident contacted the police after the neighbour’s children drew pictures in front of his door using pavement chalk. In response, the police called on all residents to participate in the "World Pavement Chalk Championship" that was being held as a playful protest. "It is a call to let children just be children and we support that," the police spokesperson said.
The word reached a lot of children and their parents. They made sure the entire city was colourfully decorated with pavement chalk drawings. Mayor Christoph D'Haese called on all residents to be tolerant and calm. "There is no place for sourness here. Long live playing children and their pavement chalk," he cried.