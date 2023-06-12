Speeding motorists race 230 km/h on the motorway in Tessenderlo

All five motorists were taken out of the traffic. The drivers’ licences were withdrawn on the spot following serious speeding offences. A first driver was spotted on the E313 in Beringen. He reached a speed of 192 km/h, while you are only allowed to drive a maximum of 120 km/h. The driver overtook several vehicles via the hard shoulder and zigzagged between the traffic.

Also in Beringen, a driver was forced to surrender his driving licence for 15 days. He reached 142 km/h, driving 52 kilometres per hour too fast. In Beringen and Ham, another driver was tearing along the Oosthamsesteenweg and Olmensesteenweg at 120 km/h, where a maximum of 70 kilometres per hour and 50 kilometres per hour respectively are permitted. He too saw his driving licence withdrawn.

The speed record for last weekend goes to two drivers, who egged each other on along the E313 in the direction of Antwerp. Police followed two vehicles joining the motorway in Tessenderlo. One of them immediately increased his speed to 170 km/h. Then another vehicle, which was already driving on the motorway, started racing too. The drivers kept accelerating until they finally reached 230 kilometres per hour. These drivers also had to surrender their driving licences.

Police checked the speed of a total of 995 vehicles across the police zone. 112 drivers were speeding and can still expect a fine in the mailbox.