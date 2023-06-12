Titan arum in Ghent botanical garden is in bloom: 'It smells like rotting meat'

The plant that is now blossoming is the smallest specimen in the garden and has been blessed with the name Sumatra. "The flower grew considerably this week. It is already 1 metre and 93 centimetres tall," gardener Herbert Evrard told VRT. "Small beer compared to the biggest specimen that once stood in the plant garden. That one grew almost two and a half metres tall."

The arum is a special plant and not just because of its penis-like shape. "The plant blooms very briefly, no more than 48 to 72 hours," says Herbert. "In that short time period, it emits a strong odour. You can compare it to the stench of rotting meat or fish. A corpse smell."

Special fertilisation

The scent serves to attract pollinators. "Insects are attracted to it. They fly into the flower and then it closes," says Herbert. "The next evening, the giant arum opens again. The insects leave with the pollen and hopefully fertilise another flower."

You have to take the smell on board if you want to admire the phenomenon. VRT’s reporter Margaux Bogaert was disappointed not yet being able to smell the odour during her visit. "I would love to experience it, because it must be so special," she says. Gardener Herbert can understand her position. "You are not alone. I expect many people will visit. When the titan arum is in bloom, the botanical garden stays open until 10 pm."