Ukrainian refugee in Brussels wins 500,000 euros with scratch card

Although the identity of winners is normally kept secret, the National Lottery does give a hint this time. The Ukrainian man is now working here at a petrol station. He bought the winning scratch card for five euros.

The winner let it be known that he will first and foremost use his winnings to organise a big party for the family and friends, who cared for him in Belgium. After that, he wants to return to Ukraine as soon as possible. With the rest of the money, the young man would like to contribute to the reconstruction of his country.

"We see many winners here, but in this case we saw that it meant so much more to the winner” says National Lottery spokesperson Joke Vermoere. "As if it was a sign of hope in dark times."