Westvleteren Trappist hits Dutch shop shelves as monks respond to extortionate prices

The relaxation comes in an attempt to stop speculation. Rudy Van Haperen of Dutch importers Wauters Hulst BV says the industry noticed Belgian Westvleteren Trappist was being sold at exorbitant prices in the Netherlands: “Some hospitality outlets were selling the beer for up to 17 euros a bottle. It was an unhealthy situation”.

The god-fearing monks of the St Sixtus Abbey in Westvleteren (West Flanders) were eager to combat such practices. In the Netherlands Westvleteren doesn’t travel in the iconic wooden crates, but in cardboard boxes. Westvleteren 8 and 12 are dispatched to independent drinks sellers. Here the cream of Belgian beers is sold at a fair price. The cash raised goes on the upkeep of the abbey and good works.

Dutch drinkers are ecstatic. Natasja Plakker of drinks supermarket Kolijn says Westvleteren was the missing Trappist: “We are so happy we can offer our customers the full assortment! It was so hard to get hold of in the Netherlands”.