Who was Manneken Pis?
Rome has its Trevi Fountain, Paris the Fontaine des Mers and Brussels ... Manneken Pis. You may think it an overrated monument, but that little guy passing water in a side street near the Grand-Place is among the most photographed fountains in the world. The fact that he has been so popular for hundreds of years is probably due to his appeal to universal humour, but perhaps also thanks to the mystery surrounding his origins Brussels media outlet BRUZZ reports.
We will never be able to reveal the full story of who he is and how he got there. What we do know is that several water fountains were placed across the city in the 13th century, to provide drinking water for the people of Brussels. A fountain must also have stood near where Manneken Pis now stands. We know this because of an entry in a text from the city's administration on water pipes. There is mention of a fountain 'daer dmenneken pist' (where the wee lad passes water).
The text dates from the mid-15th century. A fountain with a little boy passing water has stood there at least since this time. Stories about who he was abound.
Le Petit Julien (Wee Julian)
He was once called “le Petit Julien” or “Juliaantje”. There is also that story about a wee boy, who allegedly saved Brussels from a fire while peeing. Or did the statue come about because parents lost their son only to find him urinating on this spot and out of joy, they decided to have a statue erected? Or was this a boy quickly passing water during a procession before moving on?
Whatever the true story, each legend has contributed to the attachment the people of Brussels have for the statue. People would recognise themselves in him, and in his cheeky humour.
It was in 1619 that the City of Brussels decided to have him immortalised in a bronze statue. The commission went to Hieronymus Duquesnoy, a fairly well-known sculptor of the day.
Replica
In 400 years, the statue has been through a lot. Between 1747 and 1965, it was stolen no less than seven times. By French soldiers, by the English, an unidentified culprit once even broke the statue in two, the fragments were later found in the canal. After this, the city authorities took no chances. A replica was made, which still stands on the plinth with the original statue on display at the Bread House or King’s House, opposite Brussels City Hall on the Grand-Place.
Some of the more than a thousand costumes the little guy has worn are on display in museum not far from the statue. It is amazing how after hundreds of years so much symbolism is still attached to such a little guy. Few are the tourists with disappointment on their faces when they discover that so much fuss is being made about a wee lad, who barely stands 55 centimetres tall.