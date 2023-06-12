Who was Manneken Pis?

We will never be able to reveal the full story of who he is and how he got there. What we do know is that several water fountains were placed across the city in the 13th century, to provide drinking water for the people of Brussels. A fountain must also have stood near where Manneken Pis now stands. We know this because of an entry in a text from the city's administration on water pipes. There is mention of a fountain 'daer dmenneken pist' (where the wee lad passes water).

The text dates from the mid-15th century. A fountain with a little boy passing water has stood there at least since this time. Stories about who he was abound.

Le Petit Julien (Wee Julian)

He was once called “le Petit Julien” or “Juliaantje”. There is also that story about a wee boy, who allegedly saved Brussels from a fire while peeing. Or did the statue come about because parents lost their son only to find him urinating on this spot and out of joy, they decided to have a statue erected? Or was this a boy quickly passing water during a procession before moving on?

Whatever the true story, each legend has contributed to the attachment the people of Brussels have for the statue. People would recognise themselves in him, and in his cheeky humour.

It was in 1619 that the City of Brussels decided to have him immortalised in a bronze statue. The commission went to Hieronymus Duquesnoy, a fairly well-known sculptor of the day.