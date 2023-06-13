Belgian labour market offers more opportunities to EU migrants than it does to newcomers from outside Europe

Statbel stresses that its data come from an extrapolated sample so there is some margin of error. Moreover, variables such as levels of education attainment or a person’s family situation that play a role in the strength or weakness of a person’s position which were not included when compiling the statistics. Statbal intends to measure the link between a person’s roots and their position on the labour market each year.

The annual study looks at the situation over a 20-year period. It uses various ethnic origin categories: Belgian, other EU countries, Turkey, Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa, etc…). The employment rate among all origin categories has gone up in recent years. However, there are still big differences between the groups.