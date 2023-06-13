Belgian labour market offers more opportunities to EU migrants than it does to newcomers from outside Europe
Figures released by the Belgian Statistics Office Statbel show that people with roots in other EU countries enjoy a stronger position on the labour market than is the case among people in Belgium with roots in countries outside the EU. For the first time Statbel has considered the nationality of an individuals’ parents when compiling its statistics on, among other things, employment rate and occupational status.
Statbel stresses that its data come from an extrapolated sample so there is some margin of error. Moreover, variables such as levels of education attainment or a person’s family situation that play a role in the strength or weakness of a person’s position which were not included when compiling the statistics. Statbal intends to measure the link between a person’s roots and their position on the labour market each year.
The annual study looks at the situation over a 20-year period. It uses various ethnic origin categories: Belgian, other EU countries, Turkey, Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa, etc…). The employment rate among all origin categories has gone up in recent years. However, there are still big differences between the groups.
Big differences in unemployment rate
Although the unemployment rate has fallen among people with Belgian roots from 6.2% in 2003 to 3.8% last year, it is still 10% among people with Turkish roots, 16.4% for people with North African roots and 18.6% for people with roots in Sub Saharan Africa.
The unemployment rate for people born or with roots in another EU country fluctuates between 5% and 6.4%.