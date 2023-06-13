Eddy from Leuven helps expat newcomers pass their driving test!

Almost every week Eddy Timmermans from Leuven turns up at the driving test centre in Haasrode. Now retired this friendly Fleming guides foreign newcomers through their driving tests. It’s voluntary work that started when he taught his adopted Afghan son to drive.

60 newcomers

"After my adopted son, I helped my tenants' son to get a driving licence too," Eddy explains. "Then I got a bell from 'Neighbours without Borders'. They were looking for someone to accompany a Syrian during his driving test."

And so the ball started rolling and I have helped around 60 newcomers to get a driving licence since then. They don't have a dad, mum or uncle to fall back on and who can help them during the process. So I become something like their uncle, mum or dad and help them to get their driving licence.

Contact with his pupils is also particularly instructive for Eddy. "This way I get to know the whole world," says Eddy. "When we go driving together, I really enjoy talking about their country and what their expectations are here in Belgium. I have accompanied many people from Asia and Africa. I love to hear their stories".

Yahye from Somalia

Today it is Yahye from Somalia's turn to take his driving test. It is the third time he is trying. "This time he is really ready," says Eddy. "On Saturday, we went to practice. If he drives as well as he did then, he will pass." Yahye also believes in his chances this time round. I have learnt from my previous mistakes, and thanks to Eddy, I have learnt a lot."

After 45 minutes, the driving test is over. Yahye and Eddy get out of the car. Unfortunately, Yahye did not pass and he will have to return a fourth time.

Eddy too is disappointed, but not disheartened: betraying Flemish stubbornness he adds: "Sure I am disappointed every time someone fails. But we don't give up, we keep going until we get that driving licence!"