Former Mayor of Aalst’s lover sentenced to 30 years for her murder

The jury said that it was out of the question that Jurgen Demesmaeker had acted on impulse.

"The victim was sleeping; she could not have provided any motive for an act stemming from rage”. Furthermore, the court said that the accused had spent enough time preparing what he did for it not to classed as having been done on impulse.

"Jurgen Demesmaeker first had to open the toolbox, remove the partition in order to then take the hamer out. He then had to pick the hammer up and return to the place where Ms Uytterspot was still sleeping. He killed her will 6 aimed blows to the head”, the presiding judge told the court when reading the verdict.

Having already been found guilty of murder Jurgen Demesmaeker was sentenced 30 years' in prison on Tuesday.