Ghent honours women convicted of witchcraft, “our image of the witch originated in Flanders”

The city authorities of the East Flemish capital will inaugurate a memorial plaque for the victims of the city's persecution of witches this autumn. The plaque will be unveiled at the Dark Gate that stands in the Prinsenhof, a street on the outskirts of downtown Ghent. Today the Dark Gate is also a memorial to Ghentians beheaded under Emperor Charles V and whose bodies ended up on a bonfire. Here their names are inscribed.

Ghent is commemorating nearly 60 victims of witch persecutions. Local children will also learn about this persecution during school lessons.

"Specialists have carried out thorough historical research in recent months. They have gone through the trial files and many archives” says alderman Sami Souguir. “On the basis, a list of 58 people, who became victims of the persecution of witches in the 16th or 17th century, has been compiled. That is a quite a few more than the 20 mentioned earlier. We are going to honour all these victims with a memorial plaque on the Prinsenhof. The same location, the Dark Gate or Donkere Poort, already commemorates the victims of religious wars occurring during the same period."

"The memorial plaque will feature the names of the victims, the date of their conviction, and how they died. We are going to mention not only those who were burned at the stake, but also those who died following torture."

A QR code will also be provided on the memorial plaque. Visitors can scan it to learn more.

Educational project

"We are going beyond a list of names. We want to explain the story behind this persecution properly. That is why our Historic Houses Department is working on a website as well as an educational project for schools.