House in Molenbeek shot at two nights running

The Brussels West Local Police Service confirms that two shootings took place in the Sint-Maartenstraat in Molenbeek during last weekend. However, the police will give no further details about the circumstances surrounding the shootings. The case has been passed on to the Brussels Judicial Authorities that is currently carrying out an investigation.

During the second shooting several bullets flew into the sitting room of the home of an elderly couple next door to the house that had been targeted. They were at home at time. The couple is receiving assistance to help them cope with their ordeal from the Police’s Victim Support Unit.

The Mayor of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek Cathérine Moureaux (Francophone socialist) is deeply concerned by the incident. Ms Moureaux told VRT News that "I am deeply concerned about the increase in the use of firearms and drug dealing in Brussels and in Belgium as a whole. We have been asking the Interior Ministry for extra police for months now”.