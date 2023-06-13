Lioness kills her own cubs at Flemish animal park

It is not the first time that Lorena has killed her own cubs. Two years ago she also killed one of the two cubs in her litter. It is often the case that in the wild a lioness will kill all or some of her litter due to inexperience as a mother.

Planckendael Zoo says that Lorena is known for her bad temper and outbursts of aggression. "She is known to be a nervous lioness with a fiery temper and she can sometimes display aggression towards her keepers”, Plackendael said in a Twitter post.