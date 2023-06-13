New open-air exhibition in Ieper shows evolution of Menin Gate

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) opened the new exhibition on the fortifications right next to the Menin Gate. It’s a free exhibition to enter and shows eight defining moments in the history of the monument: from a quiet gateway to the city, to a bombed-out passage used by soldiers during World War I, to the symbolic monument that the Menin Gate is today with more than 54,000 names of missing war dead engraved upon it. All this can be seen in the images on the information panels.

Special illustrations

"British illustrator Tom Clohosy Cole created drawings especially for our exhibition," says Claire Horton of the CWGC. "These are very detailed and based on archive documents, photographs and stories from Ieper and veterans."