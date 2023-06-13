Smelly pits: do you too suffer from deodorant dilemma?

Wouter had been convinced that after long-term use, deodorant loses its effect. "But that is just in Wouter's head and not under his armpits," says Koen Wauters. So how does deodorant work and why do we sweat?

Wouter has the habit of using different deodorants switching from one to the other. "I start with a roller stick, then alternate with a spray and then switch to a cream. Because if I use the same deodorant for too long, in the long run it no longer has any impact. Then I start smelling more like sweat again. So I suspect that after a while, deodorant doesn't work as well. Is that right?"

Science expert Koen Wauters isn’t having any of this: "Sorry Wouter! There is no evidence that deodorant gets used to your skin and therefore stops working after a while. It's all in your head and not under your armpits."

However, you may eventually stop smelling your deodorant because your senses get used to its smell. "Just like rubbish collectors don't smell the smell of the rubbish either in the long run," he says.

How to choose a good deodorant?

So you don't need to switch deodorants. But how do you choose one that works well? "Deodorant is a combination of alcohol with a fragrance and sometimes salts. Some deodorants mention 'antiperspirant' (or in Belgium antitranspirant) on the label: then they have salts added to them that start blocking the pores in your skin and no or less sweat comes out of your body."

However, research shows that antiperspirant makes bad bacteria survive even longer. "So it's better not to use those. Most people don't need them either, just people who suffer a lot from streaming armpits."

What about the choice between roller and spray? For our health, it makes less difference. But bacteria can infect a roller more easily than a spray. The latter does not come into contact with your arm, but still has disadvantages: it is less efficient because you spray a lot next to the place where it is needed. Moreover, a spray also contains propellants that you inhale. Some people can have an allergic reaction to these. Also bear in mind that sprays also trigger more allergic skin reactions than with a roller.

More than 100 species of bacteria live under our armpits, feeding on sweat that starts to smell

Less stress, less smell

It’s not advisable to use your deodorant 4 times in a day. Use it in moderation and combine it with healthy eating. Research shows that lots of vegetables and less meat help against excessive sweating.

Avoiding stress also helps, as stress stimulates the apocrine glands. Your choice of clothing can also make a difference: cotton clothes are less likely to make you sweat than synthetic fabrics.