Thousands of non-profit sector workers take to the streets

There was an incident between the police and members of the far-right party Vlaams Belang (video above). The police say that as the presence of members of the party at the demonstration was deemed to be a threat to public order (potential confrontation with other demonstrators) the Police Commissioner decided to ask his officers to separate the Vlaams Belang members from the other demonstrators.

The Brussels Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told journalists that “This involved some pushing and shoving. What exactly happened is being looked into internally”.

Vlaams Belang says that several of its MPs were prevented from taking part in the demonstration on te orders of Brussels’ Francophone socialist Mayor Philippe Close. The party also alleges that its leader Tom Van Grieken was hit in the face by a police officer.