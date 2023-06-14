MIVB is looking for 500 people to test a new digital bus, tram and metro ticket

The digital ticket will complement the existing MOBIB card, contactless payment with a bank card, smartphone or smartwatch and paper tickets. The digital ticket will cost the same as a ticket uploaded onto a MOBIB card.

Customers prurchasing a digital ticket will have the choice of a Brupass or Brupass XL ticket for 1 or 10 journeys. The Brupass ticket is valid on all public transport (MIVB, NMBS, De Lijn and TEC) in the Brussels-Capital Region, while the Brupass XL is valid on all public transport over a wider area that includes municipalities that are peripheral to the capital such as Dilbeek, Vilvoorde, Zaventem and Sint-Genesius-Rode.

Once activated, a journey on the digital ticket remains valid for sixty minutes. It will not be necessary to scan the ticket when boarding a bus or tram. On the metro a QR code will be generated on entering and leaving the station that can be used to open the access gates to the platforms. To this end the access gates are currently being equipped with a new ticket reading system.

MIVB is now looking for 500 volunteers to test the ticket. Anyone that travels in Brussels using 1 or 10 journey tickets can take part in the test. Those interested can register using a form available on the MIVB website.