"Tsunami of birds of prey" in Belgium thanks to hot weather

When the air warms up, the earth heats up along with it. However, not all places on the earth's surface warm up at the same rate: for example, a dry clay soil warms up much faster than wet grassland. This irregular pattern of warming creates warm, upward air currents, better known as "thermal bubbles", in places where the earth warms up fastest.

Large birds of prey make grateful use of these thermal bubbles to gain altitude without using much energy and then glide on. This allows them to travel over long distances virtually without using any energy meaning on warm days they sometimes end up in Belgium.