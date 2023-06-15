Former top boxer Sugar Jackson out of danger after serious road accident

The accident took place around 8pm Wednesday evening on the Herentalsebaan in Wommelgem. Three cars were involved. One of the drivers reportedly drove his car onto the Herentalsebaan from a side street and collided with another car driving towards Antwerp. The latter car allegedly catapulted into a third vehicle.

The driver of the car coming from the side street was seriously injured and had to be freed by the fire brigade. "It was thought to be former top boxer Sugar Jackson," local police zone commissioner Johan Wonnink told reporters last night. "He was transferred to the UZA with serious injuries." A traffic expert will investigate what exactly happened.

Jackson sustained serious injuries from the accident, but this morning police said he is out of danger.

Sugar Jackson (42) captured six European boxing titles, an IBC world title and an EBU world title. Ten years ago, he boxed his last fight, against Frenchman Frank Horta. He lost that match sustaining a lot of physical damage.

Although in following years he repeatedly indicated that he wanted to box again, he was not allowed to re-enter the ring for medical reasons.