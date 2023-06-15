Giant catfish caught in River Maas

Together with a group of friends the harbourmaster of Heerenlaak Rik Schroyen helped a fisherman to haul a giant catfish on board in Maaseik on Tuesday night.

"We saw the fisherman in his dinghy bobbing on the Maas," Schroyen told VRT. "He was bent over holding on to his fishing line with all his might. It was clear he had a bite from a big fish." When the fisher called for help, the group of friends immediately set to work. "We put our boat next to his and then stepped over to his," says Schroyen.

Together, the men were able to haul in the fish. "Alone he would never have succeeded. After half an hour of pulling and tugging, the fish was finally exhausted. The fisherman put his hand in the catfish's mouth and pulled it on board. I pulled it by its fins."