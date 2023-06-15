Student Brecht rescued premature baby after birth in public toilet at De Panne Beach

Given the deep impression the incident left on him, Brecht needed a while before talking to the media. "It was a stroke of luck that we were nearby. If it had happened a week earlier, the rescue station would not have been open and we would not have been there to help," he begins his story.

"Sunday morning we were suddenly told about a serious incident in the public lavatory. I quickly ran there and it turned out to be the birth of a child."

"When I arrived in the toilet, the baby had just been born. It gave no sign of life. It was born two months premature. I started CPR until the emergency services arrived. When they left, there was a heartbeat and a good chance the baby would make it. The latest update I have is that the baby is still alive."

Despite training and years of experience, what happened last Sunday will haunt Brecht for a long time. "We learn CPR on dolls, but the difference between theory and practice is still huge. A real resuscitation like that leaves a deep impression. It was the first time I had to perform CPR. I saw things I never saw before. The full realisation of what happened is yet to come, but that will probably not be until after my exams. I would like to do those because studying is a form of distraction, although it is not easy to focus at the minute.

"No hero!"

The last thing Brecht wants is to be called a hero. "Everyone did their job. I want to stress that it was the work of the entire team, of which I am part. During this exceptional incident, safety on the whole beach was guaranteed by colleagues who stayed at their post."