Wooden plinth beside King Leopold II’s statue gets people to think about (de)colonisation

The empty wooden plinth standing in Ostend is an exact copy of the plinth of statue of Belgium’s controversial king in Brussels. Artist collective Faire-part is doing the rounds with the plinth visiting different cities and towns. "Where the plinth lands, it forms a backdrop for artists who bring their own story of power and (de)colonisation. The king is gone, there is room for other stories," says event curator Stephanie Collingwoode Williams.

Throughout June, performances by artists are planned and members of the public can participate in workshops. Artists project their own ideas about power and colonisation and want to dialogue with passers-by.

"What does it mean when we no longer recognise a king, what do we put in his stead?", wonders Stephanie Collingwoode Williams. "Visitors, tourists, passers-by, everyone can participate in events we organise. We are also calling on people to participate in our choir. People can still sign up for that."

The plinth, which also includes a small exhibition, will remain in Ostend until early July.