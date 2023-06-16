BOGOF or 50% off: which is the best special offer?

As consumers, we are very already very much up to speed when it comes to spotting special offers and retailers are all to aware of this. They deploy cunning technicsuusing product discounts and promotional offers in an effort to increase sales. But what tricks do they use and how exactly are we influenced by them? Barbara Briers is a Professor of consumer psychology at the University of Antwerp. Professor Briers conducts research into our behaviour as consumers. "Vendors mainly respond to our emotions, subconscious and deep subconscious".

A well-known example of this the 99 cent trick. "Things often cost 3.99 euros instead of 4 euros. Our brain reads from left to right. So we see that number 3 and then forget that there are 99 cents after the decimal point. Another example is putting things in red. "Red attracts our attention and encourages us to take action. So buy! There are other ticks too that we subconsciously fall for."